Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 1,200 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Booking worth $75,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,688.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,155.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,433.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2,308.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

