Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 35,700 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.18% of Sysco worth $73,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,709. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

NYSE SYY opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

