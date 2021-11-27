Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,326 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Southwest Airlines worth $75,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,659 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,821 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -899.20 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

