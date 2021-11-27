Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $67.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Cummins worth $67,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Amundi acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,899,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cummins by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,250,677,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,664,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $219.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.41 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.24 and a 200-day moving average of $239.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

