Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $79.85 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,873,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 317,700 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Delta Air Lines worth $79,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

