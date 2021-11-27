Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $72.52 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 854,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $72,521,000. CVS Health accounts for about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of CVS Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,759,535,000 after buying an additional 678,557 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $91.52 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

