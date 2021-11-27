Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $83,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $25,797,014 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $535.02 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $516.98 and its 200 day moving average is $444.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

