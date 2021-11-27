Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,697 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Expedia Group worth $83,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,738 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after purchasing an additional 97,660 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $199,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,397 shares of company stock worth $39,553,807 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $159.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.18.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

