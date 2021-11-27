Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of AutoZone worth $74,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 59.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $205,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 47.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $372,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,711.35.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,814.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,772.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,614.10. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,941.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

