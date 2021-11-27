Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.20% of Yum! Brands worth $71,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 359.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 239,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average is $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

