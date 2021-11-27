Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 11,500 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Repligen comprises 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Repligen worth $78,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Repligen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $286.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 136.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.64 and its 200 day moving average is $242.56. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,675 shares of company stock worth $14,874,456. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

