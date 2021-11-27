Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 27,500 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $71,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 542,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,844,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 251,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,129,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Shares of PG opened at $147.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $149.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

