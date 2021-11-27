Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 2,814 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,851.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2,673.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

