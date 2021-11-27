Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 30,400 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Waste Management worth $73,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after buying an additional 150,445 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after buying an additional 174,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,897,000 after buying an additional 119,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $163.47 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.08 and its 200 day moving average is $149.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

