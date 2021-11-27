Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 3,200 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of United Rentals worth $76,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 50.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $362.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.