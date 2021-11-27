Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.35% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $77,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,223,000 after buying an additional 65,331 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,592,000 after buying an additional 57,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $750.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $753.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $711.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $521.40 and a 52-week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

