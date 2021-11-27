Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.70 Million

Analysts expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to announce sales of $41.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $53.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full-year sales of $110.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $122.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $218.66 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $260.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Blockchain.
ARBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.
Shares of ARBK opened at $18.48 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.00.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
