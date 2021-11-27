Argon Reaches 1-Day Volume of $821,394.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $821,394.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,211,900 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

