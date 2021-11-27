Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in November

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.58. 528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43. Arkema has a 12 month low of $105.70 and a 12 month high of $141.80.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

