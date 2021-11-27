Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,612,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in General Dynamics by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $193.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.02. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

