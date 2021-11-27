Arlington Partners LLC Buys 284 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

GOOG stock opened at $2,856.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,861.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2,710.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

