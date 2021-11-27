Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total value of $2,375,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $333.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.52 and its 200-day moving average is $344.48. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $926.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

