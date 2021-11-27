Arlington Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,660,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $149.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average of $149.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.03 and a 12 month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

