Arlington Partners LLC Sells 10,644 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,644 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $108.17 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $115.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

