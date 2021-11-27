Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,448 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $18,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 102,088.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,295 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

