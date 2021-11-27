Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.55

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 131302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

AIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arteris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Arteris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

