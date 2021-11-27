Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.57

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.19 ($0.03). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03), with a volume of 37,868,009 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of £45.99 million and a PE ratio of -11.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.41.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

