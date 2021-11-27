ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASOMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. ASOS has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

