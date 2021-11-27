ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASOMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,040.00.

ASOS stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. 12,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. ASOS has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

