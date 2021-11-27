ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in November

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASX stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859. ASX has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $2.5298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.84%.

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

