Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in November

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AEXAY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.22. 10,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. Atos has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

