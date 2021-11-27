Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 976.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $12,846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,933,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 671.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,123,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 978,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 81.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,762,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,061 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $288.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.