ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.16

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.16 and traded as high as C$49.46. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$48.56, with a volume of 98,794 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATA shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.2555001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.