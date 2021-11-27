Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €76.44 ($86.86).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($93.75) price target on Aurubis in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

NDA stock opened at €74.94 ($85.16) on Friday. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €61.00 ($69.32) and a 1-year high of €87.74 ($99.70). The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.