Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in November

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the October 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of ASTVF remained flat at $$12.65 during midday trading on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.