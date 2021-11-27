Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in November

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the October 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of ASTVF remained flat at $$12.65 during midday trading on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

