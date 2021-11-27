Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 513.2% from the October 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ATDRY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,455. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATDRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

