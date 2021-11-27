Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Position Boosted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.23% of Autoliv worth $17,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Autoliv by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in Autoliv by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.07.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

