Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Autoliv by 227.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.07.

NYSE:ALV opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.33. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.83 and a 1-year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

