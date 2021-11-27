Automata Network Price Up 27.8% Over Last 7 Days (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002285 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Automata Network has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. Automata Network has a market cap of $216.40 million and approximately $183.24 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00078905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00104512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.96 or 0.07490013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,104.62 or 1.00227942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

