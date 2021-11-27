Autonio (NIOX) Market Capitalization Tops $13.59 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $13.59 million and approximately $280,714.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00079253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00105224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.58 or 0.07480811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,917.74 or 0.99823015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

