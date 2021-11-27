AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,711.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $1,814.18 on Friday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,941.36. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,772.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,614.10.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 97.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

