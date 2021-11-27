Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,179,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,239.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,016,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

