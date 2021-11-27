Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. Avantor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $3,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,179,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,239.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,300 shares of company stock worth $21,016,881. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Avantor by 655.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 147,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avantor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,337,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,587,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Avantor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 968,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,691,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,074,000 after buying an additional 760,001 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.