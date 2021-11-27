Aventus Utility Token Hits Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (AVT)

Aventus Utility Token (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Aventus Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aventus Utility Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Aventus Utility Token has a market cap of $2.91 million and $180,305.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aventus Utility Token (AVT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

