Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,289 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Avnet worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. Avnet’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

