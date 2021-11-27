Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Axcelis Technologies worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after acquiring an additional 766,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 63,426 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

ACLS opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.50. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,848 shares of company stock worth $1,101,408. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

