Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.88.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.
NYSE AZRE traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $20.76. 90,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,611. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. abrdn plc bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at about $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares in the last quarter.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
