Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE AZRE traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $20.76. 90,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,611. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. abrdn plc bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at about $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

