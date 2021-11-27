B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Down 93.0% in November

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the October 31st total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BRIV stock remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,761. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 25.90. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

