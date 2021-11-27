BackPacker Coin Market Cap Tops $174,446.20 (BPC)

BackPacker Coin (CURRENCY:BPC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One BackPacker Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. BackPacker Coin has a market capitalization of $174,446.20 and approximately $818.00 worth of BackPacker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BackPacker Coin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00104312 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BackPacker Coin Coin Profile

BPC is a coin. BackPacker Coin’s total supply is 5,699,939 coins. The official message board for BackPacker Coin is medium.com/@backpackercoin.marketing . BackPacker Coin’s official Twitter account is @BACKPACKERCOIN2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BackPacker Coin is backpackercoin.com

Buying and Selling BackPacker Coin

