BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,100 shares, a growth of 943.0% from the October 31st total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,407 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OTCMKTS BAESF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.45. 3,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

